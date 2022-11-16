A Girl for Two

Not Available

Kimon and Aris are brothers, still they are completely different characters. Kimon, the eldest one, is a serious, conceivable, and stubbornly man who refuses to marry. In opposite, Aris is an open-minded, lively and austere man. Their older sister Polyxeni is trying to bring them closer. Aris wants to meet his girlfriend, Myrto to his brother, but he fears that he will reject her because she is a singer so he convinces him to recruit her as his secretary by concealing her real identity.