A Girl Like Her

2015

16 year old Jessica Burns has a secret that she’s afraid to share with anyone—except her best friend, Brian Slater. For the past year she’s been victimized by another girl: her former friend, Avery Keller, one of South Brookdale High School’s most popular and beautiful students. What can you do when the world sees the image of a person but not the reality? With Brian’s help and a hidden digital camera, the evidence of Avery’s relentless harassment is captured and finally exposed, bringing both girls and their families face to face with the truth.