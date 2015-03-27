2015

A Girl Like Her

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 27th, 2015

Studio

16 year old Jessica Burns has a secret that she’s afraid to share with anyone—except her best friend, Brian Slater. For the past year she’s been victimized by another girl: her former friend, Avery Keller, one of South Brookdale High School’s most popular and beautiful students. What can you do when the world sees the image of a person but not the reality? With Brian’s help and a hidden digital camera, the evidence of Avery’s relentless harassment is captured and finally exposed, bringing both girls and their families face to face with the truth.

Cast

Jimmy BennettBrian Slater
Lexi AinsworthJessica Burns
Hunter KingAvery Keller
Amy S. WeberAmy Gallagher
Stephanie CottonMargarete Burns

