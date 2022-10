Not Available

Penelope, better known as Polka-Dot, is a spunky young girl who has a knack for helping people, particularly her ailing mother. While out looking for a part-time job, Polka-Dot befriends a hard-nosed police officer and his tracking dog, Luey. When Polka-Dot's mother's condition worsens, Luey helps Polka-Dot find the strength and faith inside to help her move forward.