A look at three young, teenage girls in the era of The Beatles. Pam lives with parents who haven't spoken directly to each other in two years, using communicating through their daughters. Gloria wants to play games with her boyfriend Graeme and ends up pregnant after a passionless introduction to sex. Stella becomes popular and puts her friendship with Pam on hold. Meanwhile, Pam's father and other predatory men lurk in the shadows around the girls.