Graphic portrayal of society's struggle to balance tradition and modernity in modern-day Egypt. "A Girl's Secret" tells the story of sixteen-year-old Yasmeen, whose out-of-wedlock pregnancy sparks tragic consequences. The film articulates the many questions on the minds of most Egyptians and Muslims around the world: Should women abide by Islam's stringent dress code? How can parents screen out unwanted Western influences? Should Egyptian schools teach sex education? Should teen-age boys and girls socialize?