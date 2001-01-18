A Girl Thing is a mini-series that revolves around a New York city street, a coffee house and a shrinks office. Dr. Beth Noonan is the therapist to one star per hour. Hour one deals with a woman not capable of having a relationship. Hour Two is about sisters who hate each other, trying to get along one last time. Hour Three is about adultery.
|Stockard Channing
|Dr. Beth Noonan
|Rebecca De Mornay
|Kim McCormack
|Mia Farrow
|Betty McCarthy
|Linda Hamilton
|Rachel Logan
|Glenne Headly
|Helen McCormack
|Allison Janney
|Kathy McCormack
