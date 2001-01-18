2001

A Girl Thing

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    January 18th, 2001

    Studio

    Not Available

    A Girl Thing is a mini-series that revolves around a New York city street, a coffee house and a shrinks office. Dr. Beth Noonan is the therapist to one star per hour. Hour one deals with a woman not capable of having a relationship. Hour Two is about sisters who hate each other, trying to get along one last time. Hour Three is about adultery.

    Cast

    		Stockard ChanningDr. Beth Noonan
    		Rebecca De MornayKim McCormack
    		Mia FarrowBetty McCarthy
    		Linda HamiltonRachel Logan
    		Glenne HeadlyHelen McCormack
    		Allison JanneyKathy McCormack

