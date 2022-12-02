A Glimpse Of One Man's Vision

Not Available

During the civil war years in Lebanon, Akram Zaatari recorded everyday life in a diary. Explosions, shelters, and also the purchase of a car and driving classes: “contradictions of the life that goes on in conflict areas”, says he. The diary was the first contact with image production, central in the videos and in the installations that he would later do. His work, bearing the marks of the country's changes, feature the key subjects of sexuality, politics and history. The film follows the artist in his country of origin and in Brazil, and brings as a bonus new testimonies from some of the main names in contemporary Lebanese art. Zaatari is an active articulator of the Lebanese scene, characterised by partnerships and multidisciplinarity.