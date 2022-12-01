Not Available

A Globe in a Flat World (2016) follows a wanderer’s journey into an Augmented Reality simulation of Deoksu Gung, a traditional palace in Seoul. The interior of this treasured site is permanently closed to the public in real life and only accessible as an awkwardly compressed imagery of three-dimensional experience. Inside the AR space, the aimlessly drifting wanderer becomes bodiless, impeded to take a step. Unable to find a liminal space between corridors and rooms, the wanderer loses autonomy to exit.