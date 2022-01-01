Not Available

November 23, 2019 was marked in the history of Flamengo and CONMEBOL Libertadores. The first final of the Cup played in a single game and neutral field enshrined the red-blacks as champions of America after 38 years, with an epic turn on the River Plate, in the Monumental Stadium of Lima, in Peru. The title campaign is recounted by its protagonists in “A Glória Eterna”. CONMEBOL Libertadores' new production brings unpublished images of matches and behind the scenes, as well as interviews with players, former players and coaches from Flamengo and River Plate, before and after the Single Final, bringing names like Zico, Jorge Jesus, Marcelo Gallardo, Franco Armani, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa, among others.