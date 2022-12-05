A-Go-Go '67

Not Available

A GoGo 67 is an alluring snapshot of the Beatles-influenced “Pop Yeh Yeh” movement that was exploding throughout Malaysia back in the 60s. Fauziah works days as a shop girl while Joe labors at a stable. When night time comes, the two would dedicate their time practicing with their beat band, Dendang PerinduThis is an activity that Fauziah must keep secret from her father (Ahmad Nisfu), a blustering martinet who loudly objects to the youth music of today with all of its “yeah yeah yeah”-ing.