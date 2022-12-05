A Goat-Musician

Not Available

The film makes fun of incompetent hack composers who replace real creativity with an unabashed compilation. The goat-composer completes work on a new work, the theme of which is suggested by the Donkey and the Ram. The author's concert of the composer is preceded by the performance of the Gray Wolf-musicologist. He admires the creation of the venerable Goat-fool. But when the animal orchestra performs a slightly modified song "Once upon a time there was a gray goat fool", the audience begins to leave their seats…