A Golden Christmas 2: The Second Tail

Rod and Katherine Wright are enjoying their retirement in Florida – or so they’re telling each other. Actually, Rod’s been bored with nothing to do, and Katherine misses her kids back home, especially with Christmas right around the corner. At least they’ve made friends with their new neighbor Lisa, who’s a golden retriever fan like them – Rod and Katherine’s dog Jake has three new puppy playmates, Mario, Luigi and Pasquale. But when Jake and the puppies take off during a walk with Lisa and interrupt a wedding proposal, Lisa is mortified to discover the proposer is none other than her lifelong-friend-turned-boyfriend-turned-ex, David. Everyone can see that David and Lisa are meant to be together. Everyone, that is, except for David and Lisa. Now, with David’s wedding approaching, they must decide whether to leave their love in the past, or to give it another chance. With a little help from Rod and Katherine and four lovable pups, it’s sure to be a Christmas to remember.