A Good Day to Have an Affair

Two bored housewives who use "Dewdrop" and "Tweetie" as their Internet chat room monikers are longing for a bit of excitement. Though Tweetie quickly hooks up with Fox, an older but eager salesman, at first she isn't sure that the idea of an affair isn't more exciting than its consummation. Fiesty 30ish Dewdrop, meanwhile, looking to pay back her cheating husband, finds the appropriate currency in a virginal 20-year-old college student. One day, when both women are in their respective motel rooms with different men, police barge into Dewdrop's room to arrest them (adultery being illegal in South Korea). Watching the scene, Tweetie is startled to discover that one of the raiding cops is her husband...