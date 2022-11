Not Available

Bruce Springsteen appears in this documentary about Joe Grushecky, a well-known Pittsburgh musician. A special education teacher and devoted family man, Grushecky knows he has had a good life even though worldwide fame eluded him. The film includes several performances by Grushecky and his band, the Houserockers, and interviews with fellow musicians that illuminate 30 years of rock 'n' roll history and a life lived with rare passion.