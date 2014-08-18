2014

A Good Man

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 18th, 2014

Studio

Picture Perfect Corp.

After an illustrious special ops career ends in disaster, Alexander (Seagal) goes off the grid and attempts to lead a quiet life as a handyman at an apartment complex. But when one of his tenants and her family fall under the thumb of a Russian gangster, Alexander is dragged into an all-out war between rival Chinese and Russian gangs; forcing him to not only defend the family, but bringing him face to face with an old foe, and giving him one more chance to reconcile his past. -

Cast

Victor WebsterSasha
Tzi MaMr. Chen
Iulia VerdesLena
Massimo DobrovicRoberto
Elias FerkinLi Wey
Ron BalickiPolanski

View Full Cast >

Images