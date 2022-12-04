A Grammy Salute to Sounds of Change

Not Available

Among the performances sure to stir, Gladys Knight will sing Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On?" alongside Adam Blackstone, Shelia E., Israel Houghton, and D Smoke; Cynthia Erivo will offer her interpretation of John Lennon's "Imagine"; and John Fogerty will take the stage with his iconic "Weeping in the Promised Land" and "Fortunate Son." The special will also feature top contemporary artists Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges with Terrace Martin, Eric Church, Andra Day, Gayle King, Patti LaBelle, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, LeAnn Rimes, Chris Stapleton, and more. These genre-spanning artists will highlight the stories behind, and deliver personal interpretations of, the powerful music that inspired social justice and equality. Also, presenters from the worlds of entertainment, art, and activism will look back at some of the most iconic GRAMMY performances and moments in history.