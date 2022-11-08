A Great Actor

Not Available

Soo-Young, who originally prepared to take a state examination, suddenly decides to be an actor and goes to the theatrical company. He wants to find a breakthrough with his acting career but he feels hasty and desperate because he started late. This theatrical company is preparing an experimental play and starts to gather actors . Mi-Ran, who is in charge of this company wants to scout this actor called, Ji-Hwan. Mi-Ran thinks he is an outstanding actor but some of the actors opposed to this idea. Soo-Young who wants to be a good actor desperately wants to meet him. Soo-Young goes all the way to the mountain in Kang-won-do just to find Ji-Hwan, but Ji-Hwan turned out to be not the person who Soo-young thought he would be. Ji-Hwan seems too awkward to be a good actor. And Soo young, who wanted to find the method to be a good actor, becomes very confused as he gets to know ji-hwan more and more. And he finally learns that there is no such thing as a method.