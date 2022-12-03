A GRIFFITH BIOGRAPH COLLECTION FEATURING MARY PICKFORD: Vol. 1

Not Available

"Here is the first volume of 12 great films directed by D.W. Griffith from 1909 to 1913, considered by many to be his most creative period. Covering a wide range of topics, these short gems present us with everything from lessons in morality to young women in mortal danger!" Original Music scores composed and performed by John Mucci. - WHAT DRINK DID (1909) starring Florence Lawrence and David Miles. - AS IT IS IN LIFE (1910) starring George Nichols, Mary Pickford and Charles West. - AN ARCADIAN MAID (1910) starring Mary Pickford, Mack Sennett, George Nichols and Kate Bruce. - THE HOUSE WITH CLOSED SHUTTERS (1910) starring Henry B. Walthall, Dorothy West and Grace Henderson. - WILFUL PEGGY (1910) starring Mary Pickford, Henry B. Walthall and Clara T. Bracy. - FOR HIS SON (1912) starring Charles Hill Mailes, Charles West and Dorothy Bernard.