A Groom from a Security Agency

Khattaab al-Naggary is a widowed businessman who loves his daughter Habeeba and tries to keep men away from her. Officer Taarek, the almost perfect young man, who proposes to his daughter, has already helped him out when he was caught in an awkward situation with one of his lady friends. Yet Khattab still wants to ruin his daughter’s marriage and puts obstacles in their way. Habeeba insists and so he agrees. For their honeymoon, they choose to go to a remote island. Upon their arrival, they find Khattaab waiting for them with his silly plans to keep them apart. Ensheraah, Taarek’s mother, comes to their aid. Habeeba gives birth and Khattaab marries Ensheraah. The story repeats itself and Khattaab cannot stop himself of over protective to his lovely granddaughter.