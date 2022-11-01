A Growing Season

Not Available

Following Ontario farmer John Gorzo Jr. from the spring planting through the fall harvest this stark, intimate film strips away our bucolic fantasies and reveals how incredibly hard farmers work to produce the food we eat. As Gorzo struggles with unpredictable weather, globalized markets and rocky finances, we marvel at his perseverance in the face of such uncertain gain. “As the months went by, we clearly could see the strain on John’s face,” says director Paul Eichhorn. “It really offers viewers the chance to see first-hand the challenges facing farmers today.”