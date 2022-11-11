Not Available

A Guerra das Flechas

  • Drama
  • Action
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lotte Entertainment

13 years after the King Injo Revolt, the Chosun Dynasty is attacked by the Chung Dynasty of China. A young man named Na-mi leaves his demolished village to find his young sister, Ja-in, and her finance Su-koon, who were to wed on the very day of the attack. While on his mission to rescue her, he is being traced by Jushinta, a fierce Chung Warrior, and his band of malicious men who are out to stop him. Na-mi has but a day to rescue his sister before she is taken away to be a slave. When Na-mi finally finds his sister, Jushinta comes between them and a fierce battle between two of the finest warriors unfolds.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images