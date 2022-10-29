A Gun & a Ring

Not Available

This film is about six different seemingly ordinary people and how their paths cross during a two-week period in Toronto. A young man, Gnanam, who attributes all of his failures to his dark past and tries to confront it; a dedicated detective, John, who questions his integrity after making a fateful call; a teenager, Aathi, who struggles to cope with the death of his lover; a compassionate widower, Sornam, who is too busy helping others to pay attention to his daughter; a hardworking man, Ariyam, who struggles to find purpose after the death of his only son; and a brave young war victim, Aby, who tries to have a fresh start after being abandoned by her fiancé.