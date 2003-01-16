2003

A Guy Thing

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 16th, 2003

Studio

David Ladd Films

Paul Morse (Jason Lee) is a good guy. When his friends throw him a wild bachelor party, he just wants to keep his conscience clean -- which is why he's shocked when he wakes up in bed with a beautiful girl named Becky (Julia Stiles) and can't remember the night before. Desperate to keep his fiancée, Karen (Selma Blair), from finding out what may or may not be the truth, he tells her a teensy lie. Soon his lies are spiraling out of control and his life is a series of comical misunderstandings.

Cast

Julia StilesBecky Jackon
Selma BlairKaren Cooper
James BrolinKen Cooper
Shawn HatosyJim
Lochlyn MunroRay Donovan
Diana ScarwidSandra Cooper

