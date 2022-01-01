Not Available

A-ha Live at Vallhall – Homecoming/Grimstad Benefit Concert is a live concert DVD/live album released in 2002 by Norwegian band A-ha of the concert in Vallhall on March 24, 2001. 1."Minor Earth Major Sky" 2."The Sun Never Shone That Day" 3."Little Black Heart" 4."I've Been Losing You" 5."Manhattan Skyline" 6."Thought That It Was You" 7."I Wish I Cared" 8."Cry Wolf" 9."Mary Ellen Makes the Moment" 10."Stay On These Roads" 11."Early Morning" 12."You'll Never Get Over Me" 13."Velvet" 14."The Sun Always Shines On TV" 15."The Living Daylights" 16."Hunting High and Low" 17."Summer Moved On" 18."Crying in the Rain" 19."Take On Me"