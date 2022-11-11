a-ha MTV Unplugged - Summer Solstice

Not Available

A-ha, the multi-platinum selling legendary Norwegian trio, will release a 15 track Acoustic Hits MTV Unplugged album on October 6. This is the first time in the band’s 30 year history that they have recorded an acoustic album. The set list includes a carefully picked selection of trademark hits, tracks not often performed live and two brand new songs, This Is Our Home and A Break In The Clouds. Guests on the album include Alison Moyet, Ian McCulloch, and Lissie. Their Unplugged concert was filmed in Norway, each artist in the series chose a location that held a special meaning to them. a-ha’s MTV Unplugged album will enhance the bands credibility, they are one of a select few artists that have been chosen to appear in the series alongside acts such as Shawn Mendes.