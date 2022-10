Not Available

When Suan Zao, the daughter of the scheming housekeeper for the wealthy Yin family, falls in love with another servant, the housekeeper poisons the servant and then forces the devastated Suan Zao to marry the Yin family's dimwitted son. Set in the Shanxi Province during its time of prosperity, this musical period drama from China also explores the history of the region and the growing wealth of local merchants.