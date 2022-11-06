Not Available

A Happy Divorce

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Union Générale Cinématographique (UGC)

After having been rescued from suicide, a young man is the object of a bet by his doctor that the doctor can help him recover his joy in life. Ironically, the doctor's life is not a very happy one either, and his boast has a hollow sound. For one thing, although he seemingly has a "happy divorce," in which he, his ex-wife and her new husband are all great pals, it's not true. He wants his wife back. All sorts of complications arise out of these lies and distortions.

Cast

Jean RochefortJean-Baptiste Morin, læge
Bulle OgierMarguerite, Morins tidligere kone
André DussollierFrançois Winter, journalist
Daniel CeccaldiAntoine, skuespiller
Anne-Lise GaboldSylvie
Etienne BierryPierre

View Full Cast >

Images