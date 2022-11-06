After having been rescued from suicide, a young man is the object of a bet by his doctor that the doctor can help him recover his joy in life. Ironically, the doctor's life is not a very happy one either, and his boast has a hollow sound. For one thing, although he seemingly has a "happy divorce," in which he, his ex-wife and her new husband are all great pals, it's not true. He wants his wife back. All sorts of complications arise out of these lies and distortions.
|Jean Rochefort
|Jean-Baptiste Morin, læge
|Bulle Ogier
|Marguerite, Morins tidligere kone
|André Dussollier
|François Winter, journalist
|Daniel Ceccaldi
|Antoine, skuespiller
|Anne-Lise Gabold
|Sylvie
|Etienne Bierry
|Pierre
