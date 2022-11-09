A Happy Time

Not Available

Florent, 23, is an upper class Parisian who dreams of going back to America, where he attended college. One summer he meets Alessia, an American girl, lost in the streets of Paris. Together and with random encounters while on a journey from Paris to Normandy, they explore their passions, which draws them closer as well as brings up their clashing differences. As they face a crucial crossroad in their lives, they will uncover new sides of themselves, struggling to determine who they are personally, professionally and sexually while to break free from their upbringings.​