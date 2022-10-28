Not Available

A Haunting in Cawdor

  • Thriller
  • Horror

In this tense tale of psychological terror, Vivian Miller (Young) is a young twenties woman who’s serving out her jail sentence at a work release program in the Midwest. Her 90 days of probation takes her to The Cawdor Theater, a dilapidated summer stock theater run by Lawrence O’Neil (Elwes). Lawrence, a failed Broadway director, is now reduced to staging amateur productions with young parolees and raging over the mistakes from his past. Vivian’s arrival in Cawdor starts a terrifying series of events that brings Lawrence’s secret past to the present. After Vivian views an old taped stage production of Macbeth, a force of evil is unleashed which soon turns its sights on her. With the help of Roddy (Welch), a local outcast, Vivian sets about trying to discover who the supernatural killer on the tape is before she becomes the next victim.

Shelby YoungVivian Miller
Cary ElwesLawrence O'Neill
Michael WelchRoddy
Alexandria DeberryJeanette Wells

