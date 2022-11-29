A Haunting On Gabriel Street

Not Available

Logan Lewis and 41 others are reported dead on Gabriel Street in Los Angeles. The government quickly releases an unconvincing statement blaming exposure to a uranium source located beneath the house. Broken and confused by her brother's death, Logan's sister and 2 friends seek answers and closure to their living nightmare. Obsessed with uncovering a possible conspiracy, they journey to the house in search of the truth, but what they find us unlike anything they ever expected. Not everyone in the house that night is dead...