A hell of a hunt

It all begins when five campers decide to have a barbacue on the beach next to their tent. During the eating, one of the campers sees a fire in the background. They want to investigate and take their boat to the little island where they had seen the fire. Unfortunately they are being spotted and two of the campers are captured by the savage white dressed people on the island. The other three manages to escape and decides to get some help. The help is a military group of three persons. Captain Henning, Liutennant Manning and Corpral Konning. After a short briefing the campers and the Special force team up and start to search after the two missing friends.