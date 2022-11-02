Not Available

A Hero... in Rome is a road movie about a man who dares to make his dream to reality. He goes to Rome to see his idol in the world of opera. Instead of joy, he falls victim to a theft that changes and upsets everything in his life. A series of tragicomic situations follow. The bittersweet experience of a journey. Loneliness and the quest. Nostalgia for tender innocence. An extreme event mars his return to Greece and so he becomes the hero of the day for the media. But deep inside his soul, what was this trip for him?