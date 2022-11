Not Available

A Hero Stripped (Hubad na Bayani) explores the world of peasant revolts, cult organizations, talismans, and the fight for socio-economic reforms.The story revolves around Ruben a peasant who dreams of saving enough money to pay for the treatment of his sick mother, the education of his sister Pilar, as well as his own marriage to Luisa. His modest dreams are never realized as he and his family are exploited, harassed and victimized by the greedy landowners and loan sharks.