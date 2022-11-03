A hetedik napon

Not Available

A young priest visits a barber's shop to get shaved. When he leans back and closes his eyes, the barbers decide to play a prank on him. Instead of a male barber they let a female hairdresser take care of the shaving. When the priest feels her soft fingers on his skin, he opens his eyes and sees the woman. He cannot do anything but stay in the chair, as he has shaving cream all around his chin. The woman continues the shaving in a rather sensual way. When the priest leaves the barber's shop, he looks disconcerted.