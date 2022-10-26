1956

A Hill in Korea

  • War
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 17th, 1956

Studio

Not Available

Based on real events, A Hill in Korea charts the fortunes of a small group of British soldiers serving in the Korean War. Out on a routine patrol, the soldiers find that Chinese troop movements have cut them off from their own lines. They try to fight their way back to safety but with the enemy surrounding them on all sides, the prospects look bleak. Facing almost insurmountable odds, they decide to stand a fight.

Cast

George BakerLt. Butler
Harry AndrewsSgt. Payne
Stanley BakerCpl. Ryker
Michael MedwinPvt. Docker
Stephen BoydPvt. Sims
Victor MaddernPvt. Lindop

