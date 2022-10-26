Based on real events, A Hill in Korea charts the fortunes of a small group of British soldiers serving in the Korean War. Out on a routine patrol, the soldiers find that Chinese troop movements have cut them off from their own lines. They try to fight their way back to safety but with the enemy surrounding them on all sides, the prospects look bleak. Facing almost insurmountable odds, they decide to stand a fight.
|George Baker
|Lt. Butler
|Harry Andrews
|Sgt. Payne
|Stanley Baker
|Cpl. Ryker
|Michael Medwin
|Pvt. Docker
|Stephen Boyd
|Pvt. Sims
|Victor Maddern
|Pvt. Lindop
