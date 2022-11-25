A History About Silence

Not Available

A film about silence and difficulty to tell a story, starting from an interview with the last two former Italian military internees of the German concentration camps, still living in the Cadore valley. Faithful to Italy and not to the Duce, after the fall of the Fascist State in 1943 they are captured by the German army and sent to the lagers. On their return they found a completely different country, which did not recognise them as part of an unarmed resistance, relegating them to silence.