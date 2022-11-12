A History Dreams

Not Available

This is a movie work which records a performance, that is randomly picking up 8 various historical timelines ( top-left of the screen ) from the Wikipedia page “List of Timelines” which has 594 diverse timelines ( as of April, 2018 ) and collect whole sentences of each timeline using wikipedia API, and generate new timeline ( bottom-center of the screen ) with Markov chain algorithm according to the collected timelines, then I write down the generated text on the paper in a repetitive manner. This work was inspired by the following sentences written by American philosopher and logician, Willard Van Orman Quine.