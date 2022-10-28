A History of Sex

Not Available

Andres Serrano (born August 15, 1950 in New York City) is an American photographer and artist who has become notorious through his photos of corpses and his use of feces and bodily fluids in his work, notably his controversial work "Piss Christ", a red-tinged photograph of a crucifix submerged in a glass container of what was purported to be the artist's own urine. This documentary explores the work and soul of this acclaimed artist & how he creates his haunting and explicit images. It takes us deep into Amsterdam and reveals the backdrops Serrano uses for what is one of his most confronting and moving collection based on all aspects of sex.