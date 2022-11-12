A History of the Australian Aboriginal Part One

Not Available

Colin Jones is of Aboriginal, Polynesian and English decent. The Aboriginal side of his family are from the Kalkadoon and Nunuckle tribal groups. His grandfather taught him about Aboriginal traditions and the art of his people. Colin is now a noted Artist. At present Colin is studying for his Masters Degree in Humanities. Much of the history that he talks about in this video comes from his own studies and research, conducted over many years. Colin's reason for making this video is to explain from an Aboriginal point of view based on his historical data, what has happened to his people over the past two hundred years since the white man arrive in Australia.