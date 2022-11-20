Not Available

A Hole In The Head examines the development of modern trepanation as used by people in the UK, the US, and the Netherlands for the purpose of attaining a higher level of consciousness. This procedure, used by the ancient Egyptians, Incas and others, is believed by the voluntarily trepanned to allow for renewed brain pulsations that increase brain blood volume and thereby improve brain function. Interviews regarding the history and efficacy of the procedure are also held with some of the world's most respected neurosurgeons and anthropologists.