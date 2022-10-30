Not Available

A group of college students stay at school over Christmas to work at a special exhibit in the college's fine art gallery. The students have little in common to each other. When they decide to hold an unplanned Christmas Eve dinner in the gallery, they stumble into a trio of bumbling thugs planning a Holiday Heist of the exhibit. As the students are held hostage, they are forced to learn about themselves and each other, the spirit of Christmas, and get the courage to work together and fight back to foil the thieves. With heartfelt talks, wild escapes, and Christmas romance -- the night ends up being a Christmas Eve these new friends will never forget!