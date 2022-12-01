A Home Too Far

Not Available

In 1950s, Chinese Civil War ends with the defeat of Republic of China and the establishment of Communist China. The 93rd Division's soldiers take their families with them, exit southwestern China and enter northern Burma (Myanmar). The hike through forest is full of disasters and short of supplies, but the survivors reach and settle within border of Burma. They build a village, and ally with local armed gang to resist Burmese government's attacks. Later, the relocated government of Republic of China offers to take the soldiers and dependents to Taiwan, but some are disappointed with the government and decide to stay.