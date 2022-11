Not Available

A billboard wreaks havock in a Hong Kong family life. The Lo family live in an old flat in the middle of a noisy neighborhood: father (Francis Ng), mother (Anita Yuen), unemployed son (Ng Siu-hin), teenage daughter (Jocelyn Choi) and his elderly, disabled father (Cheung Tat-ming). Now a billboard is blocking their view and their already chaotic life becomes sheer madness.