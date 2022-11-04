A Horrible Breath

Not Available

An old man Park's daughter Eun-Sil happened to know that her biological father is not him and her mother died accidentally at the foot of Seo Rak Mountain. Eun-Sil tries to find out her mother's cause of death and makes sure that his father Song Deok-Sil killed Eun-Sil's mother, his fiacee then, to marry to a daughter of a ChaeBol. To revenge for her mother Eun-Sil gets a job as a governess in Song Deok-Sil's house. But she finds that not only she but also old man Park and Mrs. Choo, a maidservant, threaten Song and his wife. However his wife stately stands against their threats and asks Eun-Sil to forgive.