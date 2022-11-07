A Horrible Double-Faced Man

Not Available

On a rainy and windy day, an experiment to bring a dead man back to life in a laboratory of a mental hospital. Dr. Jeong was not hesitant about killing innocent people for the experiment, and his helpers, Junsu and Ilsu, were going to hoard the data secretly. The experiment was performed successfully at last, and Dr. Jeong went to Mountain Odae with Ilsu and dug up the grave of Ono to retrieve the corpse. Ono had blackmailed a large amount of diamonds in China during wartime, and Dr. Jeong wanted to bring Ono, who was the only person who knew where the diamonds were, back to life. However, his method of restoring life, which was putting the soul of a man near death into the body of the dead man, made a double-faced man, who had separated body and soul. And Dr. Jeong was killed by the double-faced man he made.