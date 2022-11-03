A Horsefly Fleas

Not Available

A flea befriends a horsefly, who has hooves like those of a horse, and rides the horsefly into the hair of a dog. The flea chops down strands of the dog's hair to use as "logs" with which to build a cabin, unaware that the dog's coat is the sacred territory of a tribe of Indian fleas, who declare war on the interlopers. The Indians capture and are about to burn the flea and the horsefly when the dog jolts in pain from the fire. The flea and the horsefly free themselves and flee the Indians through the hairs on the dog's carcass.