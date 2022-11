Not Available

"This intimate saga links the filmmaker's long-lost family home in Tehran, a historic Frank Lloyd Wright house in Alabama, and the formative years of renowned film critic Jonathan Rosenbaum. Rosenbaum, son of a family of movie-theatre owners, grew up in the Wright house, now a museum. Documenting the home over a period of years, Saeed-Vafa finds parallels between Wright's design eccentricities and the twisting course of dysfunctional family histories." —Barbara Scharres