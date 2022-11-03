A Houseful of Bliss

Not Available

A comedy about the dwellers of a newly handed-over building. The sullen doctor Birkás is concerned that his wife also has a job so there is nobody to keep the apartment tidy. What is more, it happens that the doctor must cook the dumplings stuffed with plums himself. The lady hairdresser, Albert, is rather jealous of his wife. His jealousy is not entirely ungrounded, and Mancika runs away with a motorcyclist. The Korbusz family live a little crowded, because in addition to Öcsi, even an energetic grandmother lives with them. But the peacefully troublesome time spent together does not disturb the family's happiness.