A Hópárduc talpra áll

Zsolt Eross, a famous Hungarian mountain climber fights with the elements in an extraordinary environment- a hospital. After great climbs in the Himalaya he lost his right leg in an avalanche accident. The movie illustrates a moving, human story of an injured person rising back to his feet. His family name means Strong in Hungarian, he shows strength during the recovery period. Few months after the accident he returns to the Himalayas to attempt Cho Oyu, the 6th highest peak in the world, but he had to realize that the accident weakened him more than he had thought.