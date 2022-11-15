A Human Life

Not Available

A boy from a poor family grows up to become a successful scientist. The demanding work costs him the love of his life which he bitterly regrets, lying on his death bed. The film was found on four reels in a collection from the local history archive in Aalborg. They were registered as four separate films, but both the style of the intertitles and the actors indicate that the reels belong together. The film's program has not been found, which makes it difficult to identify whether there are parts missing. (stumfilm.dk)